Interactive Map Helps Hoosiers Find Food Assistance

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has released an interactive online map to help Hoosiers in need find food.

Indiana FSSA announced Friday it had developed the map, in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and the food bank group Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.

The map shows two types of organizations: food pantries and meal sites.

Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes, while meal sites serve packed meals, ready to take home and eat.

FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan says many Hoosiers’ financial situations have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing some families who may not have need assistance with food before to need it now.

Click here to view the map.

Comments

comments