CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana
Interactive Map Helps Hoosiers Find Food Assistance
An interactive online map can help Hoosiers needing food assistance find what they need.
The map was unveiled Friday by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
The map shows two steps of organizations: food pantries (locations where you can pick up groceries to prepare and use at your home) and meal sites (places where meals are served packed and ready to take home.
Click here to view the online map.
Related content:
Indiana Now Has 35 Deaths From Coronavirus; 1,786 Total Cases With 11,658 Tested: March 30 Update