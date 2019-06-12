Inter-City Leadership Visit to Give Local Leaders Ideas

A leadership delegation of 26 will make their way to Omaha, Nebraska for an Inter-City Leadership visit. From June 17th to 18th the delegation will meet with community leaders and members of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

The delegation will consist of the following: Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Christine Keck – Managing Director, Federal Government Affairs, CenterPoint Energy; Ron Romain, Chief Executive Officer, United Companies; Ron Rochon, President, University of Southern Indiana; and Curt Begle, President Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division, Berry Global.

During the visit, break-out sessions will allow participants the opportunity to focus on the initiatives embraced by Omaha that are most important to them.

Southwest Indiana Chamber President and CEO, Tara Barney will lead the delegation.

