Inspection Set for Twin Bridges

Drivers using the twin bridges Thursday morning are urged to remain vigilant as they’re headed to work.

If you’re planning to use the northbound bridge, you need to be on the lookout because some of those lanes will be closed after one of the piers was hit.

Kentucky transportation officials say a barge hit the center pier of the northbound twin bridge sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Some Kentuckians are now gearing up for more traffic during their Thursday morning commute.

“It would probably add another 45 minutes to an hour to my trip,” says Rhonda Mills.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be checking the pier, starting around 9:00 Thursday morning.

This means the northbound twin bridge will be limited to one lane of traffic.

“If it’s all slowed down to one lane forever, it’ll be hard to get everyone back and forth from Kentucky to Indiana,” says Mills.

It’s unclear when the bridge, heading towards the Hoosier state, will be back open to two lanes of traffic.

This could depend on the extent of the damage. There are many aspects crews will be looking into Thursday morning to make sure the bridge is in good condition and safe for drivers.

