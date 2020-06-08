Inspection of Blue Bridge in Owensboro Will Cause One Lane Closure

A contractor will be performing an inspection of the Glover Cary Bridge (Blue Bridge) for the weeks of June 8 and June 22.

The work will is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will cause a single lane restriction, which will be maintained with flaggers so crews can use an under-bridge inspection vehicle.

Additionally, a light installation project on the Blue Bridge is still ongoing and is set to be completed in late summer.

Motorists should always use extra caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of work crews and themselves.

