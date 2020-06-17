An Inside Look Into Local Police Training

With so much attention being paid to police training across the country in recent weeks—local law enforcement training is coming into sharper focus.

At the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Training Academy, the next generation of Evansville police officers is getting ready for action. The most-recent class went into session in early June. The latest group is made up of sworn Evansville officers. They must complete the 16-weeks of training before their first day on duty.

“It’s a pretty well-rounded curriculum, most of it is set by the state.”

As calls for racial equality continue to grow, it’s an issue the academy touches on. Lt. Brett Fitzsimmons is in charge of training for the Evansville police department.



“We constantly re-evaluate our program. There might be policy the chief is talking about or the law enforcement training board– but I’m not involved in those discussions,” Lt. Fitzsimmons said.

Comments

comments