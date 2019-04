A big week of events is coming up for downtown Evansville. Friday is the Downtown Evansville Spring Wine Walk.

Marketing and events director Adam Trinkel joined 44News anchor Veronica DeKett in the studio to talk with details.

The Downtown Wine Walk is this Friday, April 26th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Main and Third Street. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by clicking here.

Proceeds will be used to help decorate shopping streets for the holidays.

