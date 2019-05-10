Innovative Evansville Ag Business Recognized by State

A local ag business received top praise across the state this week.

Heliponix of Evansville was awarded Innovative Small Business of the Year by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Heliponix focuses on cutting-edge technology for growing Non-GMO plants like herbs.

Started by two Purdue University graduates, Heliponix developed a growing pod that allows consumers to grow up to 50 plants a year in the device without the need for pesticides and with 95% less water than traditional gardens.

Heliponix says their GroPod will yield a full head of leafy greens in a single day.

The award was part of 14 small business awards given out to recognize companies working to improve Indiana’s economy and strengthen communities across the state.

Tri-State Cylinder Head of Evansville was also recognized as the Southwest regional award winner for their business leadership.

The company has announced plans to nearly double its workforce and invest more than $2.5 million to upgrade its 20,000-square-foot facility in Evansville, installing state-of-the-art equipment and custom welding infrastructure to support increased demand for its cylinder head remanufacturing.

The South Central regional award went to Matrix Integration of Jasper, Indiana. The IT company was founded in 1979 and is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and IT solution provider.

