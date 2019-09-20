Inmates Take Major Step in Right Direction Through INSINC Program

Several inmates at the Hopkins County Jail took a major step in the right direction.

During a ceremony Tuesday, nine inmates received certificates for successfully completing the Kentucky Inmates Need Skills in New Careers carpentry program. The program allows incarcerated volunteers to become certified in carpentry, basic welding, and masonry.

The program is a joint effort between the jail and the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development team.

Participating inmates clocked in an average of 96 instructional hours.

Kentucky INSINC programming continues with a welding course being taught this fall with plans for continuing courses in basic electricity and masonry.

