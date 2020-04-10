Inmates at Heightened Risk of COVID-19

A Tri-State family is fearing the worst after learning about a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in one of Indiana’s prisons.

Knowing exactly how many Hoosier inmates are infected is nearly impossible. It’s difficult to secure the resources to test all 47,000 Indiana inmates.

Eldona Stuard’s husband, Jason Stuard, is finishing out his prison sentence at one of Indiana’s state prisons.

“My concerns are they aren’t testing anybody in the prisons right now,” says Eldona Stuard. “He’s in a dorm of 280 plus inmates.”

This is a fraction of the facility’s nearly 1, 460 inmates, but still making it hard to allow space for social distancing.

“There’s recently been a positive case,” says Stuard. That’s according to her husband but Stuard fears officials didn’t react soon enough. “They have brought him in and out of the prison three different times before they finally quarantined him.”

According to state leaders, prisoners and staff members are at an enhanced risk of contracting the virus because of the confined space. Stuard says this is posing a dire threat for her husband behind bars.

“The bunks are three feet apart he said and they are around each other all day long,” explains Stuard. “And they finally quarantined the whole dorm yesterday.”

Not only is Stuard concerned about the inmates being kept in close quarters, but her husband also has an underlying health condition.

“He has severe asthma so that’s a real big concern,” says Stuard. Not to mention he believes he’s already falling ill putting his wife even more on edge. “He was basically saying shortness of breath right now. I just want him home. Just not knowing when he’s going to be home it’s just devastating.”

This is a heart-wrenching situation for the Stuards with no end in sight. Jason Stuard was supposed to be transitioning back into society in March, but because of the emergency health declaration in the state, it was put on hold. Otherwise, he would be home right now.

“I mean he has got less than five months five months are less,” says Stuard.

44News has reached out multiple times to the facility with no reply. The health department won’t confirm a positive test at the prison.

