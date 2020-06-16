Indiana

Inmates on Death Row in Terre Haute Set to Be Executed by AG Barr’s Order

Adam Kight 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Fox59

The executions of four inmates on death row in Terre Haute have been ordered to begin in mid-July by United States Attorney General William Barr.

AG Barr ordered the executions after months of legal battling over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003.

The inmates who will be executed are:

  • Danny Lee
  • Wesley Ira Purkey
  • Dustin Lee Honken
  • Keith Dwayne Nelson

All four convicts will soon be scheduled for execution at the United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute.

In 2019, United States President Donald Trump issued new guidelines allowing the federal government to legally kill someone as punishment for a crime- formally known as capital punishment.





