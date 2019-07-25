Inmates Allowed to Renegotiate Their Cases Due to Unlicensed Public Defender

A public defender has been fired for practicing law without a license. According to court records, 26-year-old Kelcie Miller was fired in May after seven months as an assistant public defender.

Because she is an unlicensed public defender, eight Illinois prison inmates whose cases were handled by Miller will be given a chance to renegotiate their cases.

Miller is facing criminal charges of impersonating of an attorney and forging an Illinois Attorney Registration Card, as well as a theft charge for the taxpayer-funded salary she received.

She has also been charged in northern Illinois’ Winnebago County with writing bad checks.

