Inmate Search Stretches Across Kentucky

A manhunt across the Bluegrass State continues for a Hopkins county inmate who made a quick getaway.

Officers from Madisonville to Louisville are still searching for the man who walked away from his community service work program Tuesday.

“It does concern me. I’ve got kids, I’ve got kids, I’ve got grandkids. But why do you want to do that? You’re going to put more on your sentence. It’s going to be a whole lot worse than it was,” said Misty Nichols, who lives in Madisonville.

Misty Nichols’ concern is over 26 year old Bennie Britt, Jr.

He disappeared Tuesday during his community service work program while serving his sentence in Hopkins County.

Jail officials say they last saw Britt at the recycling center where he was working around noon, and that he made his way out of a back door and down to the street where a car was waiting.

“He had gotten an infraction for a rules violation and been removed from the program. We’d given him a second opportunity to go back to work, explained Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis. “And on his second day at this particular job site is when he chose to run off.”

His run from custody is leading police to cast a wide net in their manhunt.

“He is from the Louisville area, has ties to Louisville. We’re doing everything we can to search for him. We’ve been working with the jail staff, reviewing video footage, phone calls. Anything that might help us track him down,” listed Trooper Rob Austin with Kentucky State Police.

But this is not the first time officers have had to search for an escapee recently.

From both work details–and from on the inside–11 Western Kentucky inmates have escaped since 2019.

“Others were from Muhlenberg County Detention Center, Christian County Detention Center, Webster County Detention Center. This is the first one in a couple years for Hopkins County.”

In the wake of Britt’s escape, Jailer Mike Lewis will be reviewing with his supervisors. But he feels the value of the inmates working in the community at places like the Madisonville Sanitation Department outweighs the risk.

“In a normal year our community service workers will–at minimum wage rates–will have about $1.2 million dollars worth of labor returned to our community through these programs. Unfortunately sometimes people take advantage of the second chance they’re given,” Jailer Lewis said.

Lewis notes that once Britt is caught, he won’t be allowed to work outside again.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections had classified Britt as the lowest threat, but police still urge caution if anyone sees him.

“Anytime anyone escapes from a facility, they’re showing a level of desperation. When you’re a desperate person you will do some things people wouldn’t expect you to do always,” warned Trooper Austin.

Britt was being held on charges including possessing a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drugs. Now his run is expected to add to the list, and to his time.

“It is a class D felony, so he’ll be facing another 1-5 years once he’s caught and goes through the court system again,” Lewis said.

Anyone who may have seen Britt is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 676 – 3313.

Comments

comments