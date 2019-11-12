Inmate Facing Multiple Charges After Assaulting Confinement Officer

A confinement officer suffered a concussion after she was assaulted by a female inmate, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

On November 10, the confinement officer attempted to speak to an “unruly” inmate. Alexius Neal, the inmate, shoved the officer against a fence and punched her multiple times in the face.

The officer fell to the ground and was kicked in the face by Neal. Responding officers and two female inmates managed to restrain Neal, stopping the assault.

VCSO says the officer received lacerations above her left eye and was diagnosed with a concussion. She was treated and released home where she is currently recuperating.

Sheriff Dave Wedding released the following statement Tuesday:

I am a proponent of taking care of jails in the State of Indiana. It is time for our state government to address jails and fund it properly, staff it properly and build properly. I’ve been fighting this for four years and its falling on deaf ears. We need people to wake up and understand that we deal with a very tough population and we need help. We are housing the worst of our society and most people don’t care. It’s kind of like lock them up and forget about them. We need help from our community to protect our staff and to protect people in jail as well.

Neal is currently in jail on a $25,000 bond with her next court appearance set for November 14.

She faces aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

Comments

comments