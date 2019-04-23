Inmate Escapes Work Release Program in Kentucky

April 23rd, 2019 Kentucky

Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate that escaped Tuesday night from a work release detention program in Christian County.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call at approximately 8:33 PM from Christian Work Release Detention Program that an inmate escaped at approximately 8:28 PM.

KSP is searching for 22-year-old Calvin Merritt, Jr., who was last seen around East 5th Street and South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville.

He’s about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt and grey sweatpants. Merritt has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and has “Calvin” tattooed on his upper right arm.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313. You can also leave a tip through the Kentucky State Police App.

All callers can remain Anonymous.

