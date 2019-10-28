EvansvilleIndiana
Injured West Side Nut Club Member Awakes After Weeks in Hospital
The West Side Nut Club member injured during Fall Festival is awake after weeks in the hospital.
According to the Nuts for Grant Facebook page, Grant Johnson woke up from sedation Saturday.
Johnson was severely injured after falling off a UTV and hitting his head.
The Facebook post says while he cannot talk yet he is able to communicate using facial expressions.
