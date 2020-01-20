Injured Bald Eagle Rescued, Expected to Fully Recover

Less than a minute

An injured Bald Eagle will soon be back to soaring the skies.

Illinois State Police and Illinois Conservation Police responded to a report of an injured Bald Eagle on Interstate 55 at Milepost 105.

The Bald Eagle, dubbed the name “Trooper”, appeared to have head, wing, and foot injuries.

After being rescued by Illinois officials, the national bird was then transported to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur, Illinois.

The majestic eagle can be seen recovering and enjoying a meal.

The Illinois Raptor Center says Trooper is currently in its Superflight complex and is showing improvement in flight.

Soon, Trooper the Bald Eagle will be released and flying high.

