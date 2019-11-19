Initial Hearing Set for Man Accused in 2018 Murder Case

The man accused in the 2018 murder of Amon Johnson will face a judge Wednesday.

Dalarrius Jackson will be in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court for his initial hearing at 1 p.m. He faces a murder charge and a felony firearm enhancement charge.

He is accused of fatally shooting Johnson last November. Johnson’s body was found in an alleyway in the 600 block of East Missouri Street on November 6, 2018. Allegations are circulating social media saying that Jackson killed Johnson because of money.

Jackson will remain in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

