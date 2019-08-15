Infrastructure Improvements Coming to Rural Communities

Mount Vernon has been granted $700,000, and it is going towards improving the overall quality of life for community members by improving water infrastructure.

This project will entail replacing old cast iron water mains between Main Street and Wolflin Street along with the water main on Wolflin Street, between West 8th Street and West 4th Street.

“It’s going to replace a 130-year-old water line so we can’t wait,” says Mount Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis.

“It’s a long time coming in getting our water infrastructure back up and where it needs to be,” says community member, Janice Carr.

Those 130-year-old water lines don’t work as well as they used to, and they’ve caused water main breaks and boil advisories.

“There will be better pressure. We won’t have the rust kind of thing that you have with older lines and this will be a new plastic line,” says Mayor Curtis.

Some people tell me they are looking forward to the upgrade even though construction can be inconvenient.

“It’s for my grandchildren and the future generations of Posey County,” says Carr. “I’m in great hopes that my children will keep raising their children here and many others have come home and stayed here. We want to have the best for our communities.”

Mount Vernon and 16 other rural Hoosier communities were awarded a federal grant to improve their community.

“The grant money is a definite asset to our community to get that up and going,” says Carr. “I know there’s been a lot of people that have worked hard to acquire those grants.”

Mayor Bill Curtis and other local officials will be discussing the plans for this project at their water utility board meeting. Construction is not expected to begin for several months.

