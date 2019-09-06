More Information on Miner That Died at a Mine in Hopkins County

More information released on the death of a Providence, Kentucky miner inside a Hopkins County Mine.

Kentucky Dept. for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety said that 39-year-old Jeremy Elder died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident inside Cardinal mine in Madisonville.

“Across the Commonwealth, our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Jeremy Elder on Thursday,” Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said in a statement. “We ask that all who recognize the healing power of prayer, please join us in remembering his wife, children, friends, and community as they mourn the loss of this hard working man. May we never take for granted the vital work and personal sacrifice of our dedicated miners.”

Cardinal Mine’s operations closed yesterday following the accident, but have started back up today except in the area where the accident took place. Last inspection for the mine took place in June of this year.

