Infinite Campus Launches New School Apps

Infinite Campus is introducing two new apps to improve access to important school files. The former Campus Portal will be replaced with Campus Student and Campus Parent.

The apps offer parents and students access to grades, assignments, schedules, attendance, announcements and more. The login page will feature two buttons linking to Campus Student and Campus Parent.

There is no action required, however parents and students will see a new interface.

Tool layouts will change but the functionality will remain the same.

Campus Portal will close on June 30th.

