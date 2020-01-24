Infant Surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box

A Safe Haven Baby Box in Southern Indiana has saved a newborn.

The baby, surrendered on Thursday night, was found at the Seymour Fire Department.

“We are proud to have this resource available for the residents of Seymour, Indiana,” said Fire Chief Brad Lucas. “We strive every day to ensure the safety of our residents and this is just a way to ensure the safety of newborns.”

Officials say that the baby is in perfect health and is doing well.

This is one of 21 Baby Boxes across the Hoosier state and now officials are stressing its importance.

“The reason why we’re doing this is because even with the Safe Haven law, we’re still finding 150 babies dumped in our country every year – and the majority of them outside the doors of Safe Haven locations such as fire stations,” Monica Kelsey, CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes said.

The Indiana Department of Child Services now has custody of the baby who is the fifth infant surrendered in the past two years in the Hoosier state.

