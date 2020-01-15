Infant Mortality Rate in Indiana Sees Biggest Decline in 6 Years

The infant mortality rate in Indiana is trickling down, falling at the highest rate in six years. Data from the Indiana State Department of Health show 559 Indiana babies died before the age of one in 2018, down from 602 in 2017. The overall infant mortality rate stood at 6.8 per 1,000 babies in 2018, down from 7.3 in 2017.

“Indiana has been investing heavily in improving health outcomes for moms and babies as we work toward Governor Holcomb’s goal of having the lowest infant mortality rate in the Midwest by 2024,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “It’s heartening to see those efforts pay off so that more Hoosier babies can celebrate their first birthdays.”

According to ISDH, the Black infant mortality rate declined nearly 16 percent and the rate for Hispanic infants declined nearly 20 percent in 2018.

The 2018 infant mortality rates for non-Hispanic white infants met the Healthy People 2020 goal of 6.0 per 1,000, while the rate for Hispanic infants fell to 6.1. The non-Hispanic black infant mortality rate fell from 15.4 to 13.0.

Box said the state’s new OB Navigator program will help those efforts by providing personalized guidance and support to women in the 20 counties at highest risk of infant mortality during their pregnancies and for six to 12 months after their babies are born. The home visiting program, which was part of Governor Holcomb’s agenda in 2019, formally launched in Allen County this week and will expand to 19 other counties in 2020.

Researchers say the state will continue to work with partners to address persistent racial disparities.

“Every baby deserves a chance to grow and thrive,” Box said. “The new OB Navigator program that is launching in the areas of the state at highest risk for infant mortality includes specific strategies to help connect at-risk women with community resources to help them have a healthy pregnancy and support them after their baby is born

