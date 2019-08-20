Infant Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Driveway

A family is mourning the loss of an infant after it was struck by a vehicle while sitting in the driveway of an Indianapolis home. Monday just before 5 p.m., authorities were called to a home in the 1700 block of Dawson Street in response to a baby struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say the five-month-old infant was sitting in a baby seat in the driveway when the mother stepped inside. The father then pulled into the driveway, did not the see baby and struck the baby with his vehicle.

The infant was rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The baby was pronounced dead early Tuesday.

The parents called for help immediately and were cooperating with investigators.

