Infant Death Investigation Underway in Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating the death of a seven-month-old infant. On February 8, police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of E 27th Street for a medical call.

The infant was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and then to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Detectives were notified Tuesday that the infant passed away from the injuries sustained.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

