IndyCar Owner Roger Penske to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced that 18 time Indianapolis 500 winning owner Roger Penske will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Penske has already made two appearances at the White House this year, after Simon Pagenaud won the Indy 500 in late May, and earlier in the year with NASCAR Champion Joey Lagano in April. The 82 year old owner is a fixture in the Detroit automotive scene and one of America’s most successful businessmen. President Trump made the announcement at the White House prior to talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump spoke with the car owner, and he is “very deserving” of the nations highest civilian honor.

