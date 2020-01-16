Indiana
Indy Woman, 91, Dances in Celebration of Therapy’s End
A 91-year-old Indianapolis woman celebrated the end of her therapy by showing off her dance moves.
Julia Lewis, a resident of Magnolia Springs Southpointe, recently returned from a hospital stay and graduated from therapy services with Golden Age.
She told the staff, “You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!”
So, that’s exactly what she did!
According to Lewis, ever since she was a teenager she has loved to dance – especially to anything by Elvis.
Despite her love for dancing, Lewis has never taken dance classes. “That’s just what we did when we were young,” she said.