Indy Man Arrested for Violation of State Emergency Order After Chase Ends at USI

An Indianapolis man was jailed on multiple charges Thursday including Reckless Driving and Violation of a State Emergency Order after leading Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase that ended on the University of Southern Indiana’s (USI) campus.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), on Thursday around 6:30 p.m., a VCSO Deputy observed a maroon Kia Optima abruptly travel across three lanes of the westbound Lloyd Expressway near the University Parkway. Drivers in the area had to make evasive maneuvers to avoid crashing.

When a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled south on the University Parkway at a high rate of speed.

Deputies say they pursued the vehicle into the USI round-about intersection, following as the vehicle drove around the round-about three times while squealing its tires.

USI Public Safety officers had the entrance to USI restricted to one-lane in order to notify oncoming vehicles that campus access was restricted due to COVID-19. The checkpoint consisted of a small building, a large red “STOP” sign, along with two fully-marked USI Public Safety vehicles present.

USI Public Safety officers were standing next to the checkpoint as the fleeing vehicle approached.

Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle as it traveled onto the campus of USI.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle drove through the campus checkpoint at high speed before striking speed bumps, eventually coming to a stop as additional deputies arrived.

VCSO notes that due to the COVID-19 preventative measures, the USI campus had previously suspended on-campus classes and no students or faculty were present during this incident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Steven Eugene Edwards II, who according to deputies gave multiple contradicting reasons as to why he did not yield to an emergency vehicle. Deputies successfully apprehended the driver of the vehicle and secured him in handcuffs.

A search of Edwards’ vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested and Charged: Steven Eugene Edwards II, 34, of Indianapolis, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving as a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Recklessness as a Class A Misdemeanor

Violation of a State Emergency Order as a Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana as a Class B Misdemeanor

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

