INDOT: How Construction Crews Are Operating Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic brings many businesses to a halt, construction workers across the state of Indiana are continuing work on major projects.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is still providing essential services such as work on roads and bridges, and though it may be challenging, workers are still being asked to distance themselves from each other as much as possible.

According to INDOT spokesperson Jason Tiller, INDOT is stressing social distancing tactics to workers.

“If we have employees who have to be out in the field, they’re asked to do their work in the field and practice proper social distancing techniques, but then come back and do their administrative-type work from a remote location,” Tiller explained.

INDOT workers who are not associated with construction or maintenance are working remotely, but remote work isn’t always an option, depending on the job at hand.

“It’s not always feasible to be six-feet apart on a job site depending on what type of operation you’re running,” Tiller continued. “The most important thing we’ve reiterated to our crews a million times – whenever you can, whenever you have the opportunity, please be practicing social distancing.”

Tiller says future projects are still being planned, but that the state is monitoring the situation closely.

