INDOT: U.S. 41 Railroad Track Removal Moving Forward

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure on U.S. 41 to remove the railroad crossing between Virginia Street and the Lloyd Expressway interchange.

Beginning at 7 a.m. local time Wednesday, Oct. 16, INDOT maintenance crews will close all lanes of U.S. from S.R. 62 to Walnut Street as Norfolk Southern Railroad crews work to remove the crossing. The project will require the removal of the rails crossing U.S. 41 and repair of the pavement.

This operation is scheduled for two days depending upon weather conditions. School traffic will be accounted for as a part of this closure, with work scheduled to best accommodate busses and other traffic during the morning peak times. Once the closure is in place, all lanes will be completely closed to through traffic around the clock. The official detour for this closure uses S.R. 62, I-69 and SR 66.

The operation was originally scheduled for Sept. 30. However, officials learned of a federally mandated 15-day waiting period which had to be observed before removing the railroad tracks. This waiting period was to allow for informal or formal public comment on the operation. Now that the waiting period has concluded, the tracks will be declared “out of service” and Norfolk Southern will be clear to remove the tracks.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

