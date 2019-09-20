INDOT: U.S. 41 Railroad Track Removal Delayed

Road crews have announced a delay in the removal of train tracks on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

INDOT crews had originally planned to remove the train tracks on 41 between the Lloyd Expressway and Virginia Street Monday, September 30th.

However, officials learned there is a federally mandated 15-day waiting period allowing informal or formal public comment on the operation

The project is now expected to start in mid to late October.

Anyone who wishes to make a comment about the project should call the Transportation Services Call Center at 1-855-463-6848 and reference the “U.S. 41 and Virginia Street crossing removal” during their call.

