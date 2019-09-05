INDOT to Host Statewide Hiring Fair

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair.

The fair will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 locations around the state to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal positions and full-time opportunities.

Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Below you can find the 11 fair locations:

Aurora

8074 U.S. 50, Aurora, IN 47001

8074 U.S. 50, Aurora, IN 47001 Bloomington

2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401

2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401 Cloverdale

10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120

10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120 Elkhart

58905 County Rd. 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

58905 County Rd. 9, Elkhart, IN 46517 Fort Wayne

5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808

5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 Gary

7601 Melton Rd., Gary, IN 46403

7601 Melton Rd., Gary, IN 46403 Indianapolis

7105 S. Brookville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239

7105 S. Brookville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239 LaPorte

315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350

315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350 Plymouth

2845 Jack Greenlee Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563

2845 Jack Greenlee Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563 Terre Haute

5693 E. Sony Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802

5693 E. Sony Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802 West Lafayette

2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906

