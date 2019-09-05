Indiana
INDOT to Host Statewide Hiring Fair
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair.
The fair will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 locations around the state to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal positions and full-time opportunities.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.
Below you can find the 11 fair locations:
- Aurora
8074 U.S. 50, Aurora, IN 47001
- Bloomington
2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401
- Cloverdale
10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120
- Elkhart
58905 County Rd. 9, Elkhart, IN 46517
- Fort Wayne
5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808
- Gary
7601 Melton Rd., Gary, IN 46403
- Indianapolis
7105 S. Brookville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239
- LaPorte
315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350
- Plymouth
2845 Jack Greenlee Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563
- Terre Haute
5693 E. Sony Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802
- West Lafayette
2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906