INDOT to Host Statewide Hiring Fair

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair.

The fair will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 locations around the state to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal positions and full-time opportunities.

Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Below you can find the 11 fair locations:

  • Aurora
    8074 U.S. 50, Aurora, IN 47001
  • Bloomington
    2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401
  • Cloverdale
    10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120
  • Elkhart
    58905 County Rd. 9, Elkhart, IN 46517
  • Fort Wayne
    5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808
  • Gary
    7601 Melton Rd., Gary, IN 46403
  • Indianapolis
    7105 S. Brookville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239
  • LaPorte
    315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350
  • Plymouth
    2845 Jack Greenlee Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563
  • Terre Haute
    5693 E. Sony Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802
  • West Lafayette
    2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906

