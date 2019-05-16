INDOT to Hold Meeting for SR 64 Pavement Project

In Gibson County, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to meet with residents about a pavement project. The public meeting will be held in Francisco, IN and will give residents the opportunity to comment on current design plans for a State Road 64 pavement replacement project.

The proposed project involves removing and replacing the existing pavement to prove two 12-foot wide travel lanes and a 5-foot wide usable shoulder. Additionally, new underdrains, drain inlets, and stormwater pipes will be installed to tie into the existing storm sewer system where applicable.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 22nd, 5:30 p.m. at the Francisco Elementary School cafeteria on Main Street.

Written comments regarding the project may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to: INDOT Public Hearings, IGCN Room N642, 100 North Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. E-Mail: Mary Wright at mwright@indot.in.gov.

Comments

comments