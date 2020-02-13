INDOT: SR 358 Closing Due to Flooding

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews are closing State Road 358 between SR 67 and SR 57 in Knox and Daviess Counties due to flooding.

Motorists are advised to follow this simple advice: Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Crews are currently in the process of closing SR 358 between SR 67 and SR 57 in Knox and Daviess Counties due to flooding. Please find an alternate route. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/rmaVVNCQlr — INDOT Southwest (@INDOTSouthwest) February 13, 2020

