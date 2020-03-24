INDOT: Short Term Ramp Closures Scheduled for Lloyd Expressway

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced short-term ramp closures in two locations on The Lloyd Expressway.

According to INDOT, beginning on or Around Monday, April 6, contractors with the department will close the eastbound on and off-ramps at Lloyd Expressway and Weinbach Avenue for pavement patching and joint sealing operations. This is in conjunction with the mainline patching and sealing currently underway.

This operation is scheduled to last for about a week depending upon weather conditions.

Once complete, crews will perform the same operations on the eastbound on and off-ramps at Lloyd Expressway and Boeke Road. The move to the second location is expected to take place on Monday, April 13.

INDOT says that during this time operations will take place primarily at night, though the motoring public should expect daytime closures as concrete will have to cure and set during that time period.

Work should be complete on both sets of ramps within two weeks, depending upon weather conditions and possible delays caused by inclement weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

