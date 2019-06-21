INDOT Releases Outlines for Upcoming Construction Projects

The Indiana Department of Transportation has released outline information on upcoming construction projects.

INDOT partnered with AECOM to study the interactions and interchanges along the Lloyd Expressway in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

The following projects have been selected by INDOT for letting in 2024:

Vann Avenue will be updated to include a “right in, right out” configuration, which will only allow right turn movements into and out of Vann Avenue at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway.

Burkhardt Road will be updated to include a displaced left turn. This type of intersection allows for continuous movement of mainline traffic and offers a designated lane for left turn movements.

Cross Pointe Boulevard will receive a treatment that is a hybrid of a median u-turn style intersection combined with a displaced left movement described above.

Joseph Avenue and Rosenberger Avenue will be updated to include extended left turn lanes to assist with congestion, with Rosenberger’s left turn lanes being offset.

An intersection project for SR 66 and Epworth Road is currently scheduled for the 2021 letting cycle.

