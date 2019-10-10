INDOT: Public Hearing Scheduled for U.S. 231 Intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Wednesday, October 23rd. The meeting will be held at the Spencer County Youth & Community and will start at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the public hearing is to offer the public a chance to comment on current design plans for U.S. 231 proposed intersection improvement at SR 70 and CR 800 North in Spencer County.

INDOT plans to improve safety by eliminating the SR 70 and CR 800 N left turn and crossing movements at the U.S. 231 location.

Comments

comments