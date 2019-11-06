EvansvilleIndiana

INDOT Moving Forward With Pedestrian Bridge Near Bosse, U.S. 41

A proposed pedestrian bridge across U.S. 41 near Benjamin Bosse High School is moving forward, officials announced Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation held a press conference with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announcing a partnership to build the proposed overpass. The press conference was held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The project comes after decades of request from Evansville residents asking for a secure way to cross the intersection.

A design consultant has been brought on board and the project is expected to take two to three years to get underway, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said during the conference.

