INDOT to Implement Traffic Shifts Along Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane shifts and night work scheduled for multiple locations on the Lloyd Expressway. Beginning on or around Monday, July 22, contractors are expected to move to phase 4-A of the Pigeon Creek Bridge project. This phase will open up two lanes of traffic in both the westbound and eastbound lanes. Work during this phase will done to reconstruct sidewalks and continue to make repairs below the bridge deck. This shift was scheduled for July 15, however, rain from Hurricane Barry caused delays in the operation. Full completion of this project is scheduled for later this fall.

On or around July 23, contractors will be performing night operations under the bridge. From 10 p.m. on the 23rd, to 6 a.m. on the 24th, crews will be required to perform an operation that will lift the eastbound bridge deck. During those night time operations, traffic will be routed to St. Joseph Avenue, which is currently the truck detour. This is a one day change and will not affect peak time traffic.

Finally, on or around July 29, contractors will be switching to perform work in the eastbound and westbound passing lanes between Vann Avenue and Epworth Road. Currently work is being performed in the driving lanes in the nighttime hours. The new shifts will also take place overnight, and during this operation, contractors will work to take care of the center lanes in each direction. All work during the week will be overnight with potential for daytime work during the weekends. These shifts are part of a larger concrete patching project scheduled to last until next summer.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely in work zones by obeying the posted work zone speed limit, not driving distracted and staying alert near workers.

Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

