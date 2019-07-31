INDOT Hosting Median U-Turn Training in Oaktown

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a community event to help residents with new traffic patterns that will be created after the completion of the median u-turns on the U.S.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 31st at the Oaktown Community Building at 103 East 3rd Street in Oaktown. Community members will be able to view a large floor map of the new configuration of the intersections at U.S. 41/Freelandville Road and U.S. 41/Old U.S. 41.

According to INDOT, work began on the median u-turns at both locations in late June and is currently scheduled for a mid to late August completion depending upon weather conditions.

