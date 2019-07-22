INDOT to Host Public Meetings for Mid-States Corridor

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting three public meetings to keep the community informed on the Mid-States Corridor Project.

The corridor is anticipated to begin at the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing of the Ohio River near Rockport, and continue through the Huntingburg and Jasper area before extending north to connect to Interstate 69.

The meetings will take place:

5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5th, at the Washington High School auditorium, 608 E. Walnut St., Washington. Attendees should enter through Gate 4 off of Seventh Street.

5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6th, in the cafeteria at Springs Valley High School, 326 S. Larry Bird Blvd., French Lick.

5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8th, in the cafeteria at Jasper High School, 1600 St. Charles St., Jasper.

All three meetings will feature an open house format. A short project presentation for 6 p.m. each evening.

