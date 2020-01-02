INDOT Holds Public Intersection Improvement Meeting

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2020, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the South Spencer High School Auditorium, located at 1142 N CR 275 W, Rockport, Indiana 47635.

Displays and representatives will be available prior to and following a brief presentation that will be held at 6:00 p.m.

The public meeting will be held to notify all interested persons regarding the revised design plans for a proposed intersection improvement at State Road (SR) 66 and Orchard Road (N County Rd 275 W) in Spencer County.

In June of 2017, a public hearing on initial design plans was held for this project, which included a roundabout.

After the community showed concern regarding the roundabout, INDOT has modified the project by eliminating the roundabout and instead proposing an intersection with traffic lights, and an added turn lane.

The revised alternative includes widening the intersection to accommodate an added left turn only lane along eastbound SR 66, a mill and overlay of existing pavement, drainage improvements, an upgraded signal, and upgraded signs.

As part of this project, several pipes and culverts will be replaced, and guardrail will be installed where needed.

Project information, including environmental documentation, can be found on the INDOT Vincennes District’s webpage here.

Comments

comments