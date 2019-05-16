INDOT to Hold Meeting for Proposed Interchange

In Bartholomew County, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to meet with residents about a proposed new interchange. The public meeting will be held in Columbus, IN and will give residents the opportunity to comment on a project aimed at improving the intersection at State Road 64 and State Road 11.

The purpose of the project is to reduce current anticipated future delays to traffic on SR 46 due to train activity at the L&I Rail Crossing and to reduce congestion and improve vehicular mobility at the SR 64/SR 11 intersection.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 29th, 6 p.m. at the Cal Brand Meeting Hall, Columbus City Hall on Washington Street.

