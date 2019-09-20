INDOT Delays Removal of Railroad Tracks on US 41

Road crews have announced a delay in the removal of train tracks on US 41 in Evansville.

Indiana Department of Transportation have learned that there is a federally mandated 15-day “waiting period” after announcing on Sept. 10th of the removal of the train tracks on US 41 between Lloyd Expressway and Virginia Street. The waiting period allows for informal or formal public comment on the operation. Following the comment period, the track will become “out of service”, which will allow Norfolk Southern to start removing the tracks.

The project is now expected to start in mid to late October. Once the project begins, INDOT will close all lanes of US 41 for a two-day period to allow for the removal of the tracks.

Anyone wishing to comment on the project can call INDOT Transportation Services Call Center at 1-855-463-6848. INDOT states that the comments “should be strictly in favor or not in favor of the removal” of the tracks and “the closure of US 41 for the operation is a topic separate from the planned removal of the railroad tracks.”

