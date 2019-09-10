INDOT to Close U.S. 41 in Evansville for Railroad Track Removal

There will be a complete road closure on U.S. 41 to remove the railroad crossing between Virginia Street and Lloyd Expressway.

Maintenance crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will close all lanes of U.S. 41 and S.R. 62 to Walnut Street as Norfolk Southern Railroad crews work to remove the crossing. The official detour for this closure uses S.R. 62, I-69 and SR 66.

The project is scheduled for Monday, September 30th at 7 a.m.

Weather permitting, the project should wrap up in two days.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

