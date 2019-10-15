INDOT to Close HWY 41 to Remove Railroad Tracks Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Highway 41 to remove the railroad crossing between Virginia Street and the Lloyd Expressway interchange.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., INDOT crews will close all lanes of HWY 41 from S.R. 62 to Walnut St. as Norfolk Southern Railroad crews work to remove the crossing.

Weather permitting, the operation is expected to take two days. INDOT intended to remove the railroad tracks on September 30th, but couldn’t due to a mandated 15-day waiting period.

