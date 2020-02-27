INDOT: Bridge Repair and Resurface Set to Begin on I-64 Near Elberfeld

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a bridge project for I-64 just east of Elberfeld.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 9, 2020, contractors will close the I-64 passing lanes of the bridge spanning Pigeon Creek about two miles east of the interchange with I-69 for repairs.

During this time, workers will be replacing the approaches, implementing erosion control beneath the bridges and replacing the driving surface.

Lane closures will be in place around the clock during this project.

Once crews are finished working in the passing lanes, the driving lanes will be closed for the same operations.

One lane of east and westbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Lanes will be restricted to 11 feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route.

INDOT says that this project will most likely be completed by the beginning of November.

Comments

comments