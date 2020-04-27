INDOT Announces Several Evansville Ramp Closures

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on Monday announced several ramp closures in the Evansville area.

Weekend Ramp Closures Scheduled for Concrete Patching on Lloyd Expressway

Beginning on or around Friday, May 1, contractors will close three ramps on the Lloyd Expressway for weekend work to patch and rehab terminal joints. The locations are:

Westbound exit ramp from the Lloyd to Martin Luther King Boulevard

Eastbound on-ramp from John Street to the Lloyd (Over Heidelbach Ave.)

Eastbound on-Ramp from John Street east of NW 4th Street

The ramps will be closed from Friday at 9 a.m. to Monday, May 4 at 6 a.m. Work at these locations is dependent upon weather conditions. The ramps will be closed around the clock during this operation. Affected motorists should seek an alternate route using other available ramps on the Lloyd Expressway.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Ramp Closure Scheduled for U.S. 41/I-69 Interchange in Evansville

Beginning on or around Monday, May 4, contractors will close the ramp from Northbound U.S. 41 to Northbound I-69 for a bridge rehabilitation project. During this project, the ramp will be closed around the clock.

While the ramp is closed, traffic will need to use the remaining loops at the interchange to navigate to the northbound lanes. Work is expected to last until the beginning of June depending upon weather conditions.

