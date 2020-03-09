INDOT Announces Ramp Closures on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced ramp closures on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville as a part of the ongoing concrete patching operations that are currently underway.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 16, INDOT contractors will close the ramps from Green River Road to the westbound Lloyd Expressway and the ramp from Weinbach Avenue to westbound Lloyd Expressway for concrete patching.

The closures will be in place around the clock as this operation is being primarily performed in the overnight hours.

Work on the ramps is expected to be complete by March 20, though inclement weather could cause delays in the operation.

The ramp closures are a part of the project currently underway to patch and repair concrete joints on the Lloyd Expressway between U.S. 41 and Fielding Road

Lane closures will be intermittent depending upon the work schedule of the contractor and the locations identified for repairs.

Two lanes will be open in either direction during daylight hours. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of June.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Comments

comments