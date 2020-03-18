INDOT Announces Lane Closures for State Road 62

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 62 (Lloyd Expressway) for a bridge deck overlay project.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 30, contractors will close one lane on the Lloyd Expressway both east and westbound from St. Joseph Avenue to Sixth Avenue to resurface the bridge spanning 9th Street. As a part of this project, the bridge will receive joint repairs and patches before getting a new driving surface.

During the daytime hours, one lane will be closed at all times in either direction. In the evening and overnight hours workers will be closing two lanes at a time in either direction to expedite the project timeline. This is the first bridge repair of multiple on the contract. Once crews complete this repair, they will move east to begin working on bridge at other locations on the Lloyd Expressway.

Work on the 9th Avenue bridge is expected to last about two weeks depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

